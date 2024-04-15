Scooterist plunges into 10-foot pit dug by BWSSB, dies  

Performing wheelies?

Though local residents alleged that they were performing wheelies, the police refuted the claims.

“We have no evidence,” said a senior officer attached to the Kengeri traffic police station. “All that we can say at the moment is that they fell into the pit after speeding and crashing through the barricades.”

Saddam suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Both the pillion riders are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kengeri.

The Kengeri traffic police have filed an FIR against Saddam for rash and negligent driving, causing hurt to people through a rash and negligent act, and causing death by negligence, according to relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They have also mentioned the BWSSB officials and the contractor responsible for the construction work in their FIR.