Scouting tenants for flats, houses a challenge amid water crisis

The situation has been blown up and is not as worse as it is being portrayed, many apartment dwellers maintained. Understanding that the water crisis was having a huge impact on real estate prices, many apartment owners’ associations are now trying to bring down the damage caused. Many associations have warned members to refrain from updating the situation on social media. “As in every other part of the city, we also have a crisis and we are managing it. But the rumors that there was no water to meet even the basic needs is false and such fake news is making it difficult for many of us to get people to rent the flats. Hence, the association is trying to warn people against spreading such fake news,” a owner from an apartment complex in Kanakapura said on conditions of anonymity.