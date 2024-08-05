Second Bengaluru airport: Harohalli, Dobbaspet among 7 locations identified

The government wants to obtain a nod from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) soon in order to gain an advantage over neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which is pushing for an international airport at Hosur, about 40-50 km by road from Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil chaired a meeting to view presentations from Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Ltd (iDeCK) and Boston Consulting Group on the proposed locations.

“We’re acting a little bit faster so that other states don’t grab this opportunity,” Shivakumar, who is also the minister for Bengaluru City Development, said.

Patil said the government will submit an application to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) detailing all seven identified locations. “AAI officials will then visit the sites to assess feasibility. The final decision will be based on factors such as passenger density, connectivity, industrial growth, cargo potential and environmental considerations like the presence of rivers, hills and biodiversity,” he said.

Patil and Shivakumar are expected to brief Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday on the locations for the second airport.

According to a 25-year agreement with the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru cannot get a second airport until 2033-34. “By 2035, the new airport will be commissioned. We are preparing for that,” Shivakumar said.

The seven locations were shortlisted based on a study by iDeCK. “Two locations have emerged as favourites: Harohalli and Dobbaspet,” a senior official said.

However, the continued commercial viability of the KIA will have to be considered before finalising the new location. Also, airspace will become another consideration. “HAL has to clear airspace, so they’ll become important,” the official said.

The locations identified will be sent to the site clearance committee of the AAI. “A decision will be taken by them in consultation with HAL and by looking at BIAL’s continued commercial viability,” the official said.

Patil maintained that the decision on the second airport's location will not be based on political considerations. "It will be guided by approximately 15 parameters set by the AAI as well as the overall development of Karnataka, including Bengaluru," he said.