Second international airport needed near Bengaluru; 4,500 acres land required: Karnataka Minister M B Patil

It would peak to 110 million passengers and 1.10 million tonnes cargo by 2035, he said. “By all accounts, Kempegowda Airport will reach the end of its carrying capacity by 2035. Hence, we need a second international airport."

When he was told about the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement to build an international airport in Hosur, Patil said only after Karnataka announced this project did the neighbouring state start talking about building a new airport in Hosur.