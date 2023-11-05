Second leopard spotted in Bengaluru off NICE Road, rescue ops on

Bengaluru: Days after the leopard operation in Kudlu gate, forest officials have spent the past 24 hours on the train of another big cat which was sighted next to a house near Lakshmi Devi Temple in Chikka Togur off NICE Road in south east Bengaluru.
During the operation near Kudlu Gate, officials had identified two sets of pug marks. While the elder leopard died during the operation, the second individual, believed to be a little younger, had left the spot. This had set the officials on its trail for the last two days.
"We believe it's the same individual first identified near Kudlu Gate. It was seen near a house in Chikkathoguru on Saturday evening and necessary action has been initiated to rescue the animal. A trap was been set up quickly and we are continuously monitoring the situation," the source said.
An official said residents in the area have been alerted and requested not to panic. Any commotion will affect the rescue operation, he added.
Chikkatogur has seen drastic development over the last 15 years with apartments and houses replacing hundreds of acres of agricultural lands and farms in the surrounding area.