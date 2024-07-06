Second suspected dengue death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru reported its second suspected death due to dengue on Saturday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that an 11-year-old boy named Gagan, who suffered from dengue, passed away on Friday.

He explained that it was considered a suspected dengue death. "We will obtain and check all the reports and send them to the state government as soon as possible. It is a suspected case because he showed dengue symptoms. Until our audit is done, we cannot declare it (as a confirmed dengue death)," he said.