Services restored after brief disruption on Purple Line between MG Road, Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A technical snag disrupted metro rail services for over an hour on the Purple Line, between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, inconveniencing commuters on Saturday morning. The services were restored by 11 am.

Train services between central Bengaluru’s MG Road and Baiyappanahalli were halted due to a power shutdown at 9.15 am, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Metro between Challaghatta and MG Road, and Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield (Kadugodi) on the Purple Line ran as usual.

A BMRCL official told DH that the power shutdown occurred at 9.15 am on Saturday, prompting the disruption of services.

"The circuit breaker was tripping so we couldn't extend the power despite repeated attempts. It took some time to isolate the equipment and identify what happened," said A S Shankar, Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), BMRCL, who added that this was not a major disruption.

He said that this happened on the stretch of the line between Halasuru and Indiranagar metro stations.

"We immediately notified the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to arrange buses but that would have taken some time," he added in response to the situation of people being stranded and confused at the M G Road station.

Commuters could be seen standing at the base of the metro station waiting for buses.

A few users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share about the disruption.

An X user, RayAdinath, shared a picture of commuters stranded at the MG Road metro station and said: “It's 9.20am on Saturday Morning and Metro connectivity has come to a standstill due to some unknown reasons (sic).”

The Green line is functioning normally except for the stretch between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra, which has been closed temporarily for ongoing electrical work.