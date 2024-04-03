Sex trafficking: Girl admitted to college to find recruits in Bengaluru

When victims or social workers approach the police to book cases under Section 370 of the IPC, the officers are reluctant. “It is a strong section that does not allow bail,” she tells Metrolife. Often, the culprits go scot free because the rescuers would have not followed protocol. “While rescuing a victim, the social worker has to form a squad which includes lady constables, a doctor, and representatives from the labour and social welfare departments. This is difficult to coordinate,” she explains. The government should activate its anti-human trafficking unit, activists urge.