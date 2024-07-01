Sexual assault case: Suraj Revanna's CID custody extended by two days

Bengaluru: The police custody of JD(S) MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, accused of sexually assaulting two men, was extended by two more days on Monday. The MLC will remain in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till July 3.

On Monday afternoon, Dr Suraj was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM). The probe team requested the custody be extended by five days, citing that Dr Suraj was not cooperating.

After listening to the arguments, the magistrate ordered the extension of the CID custody by two days. Dr Suraj will be produced again before the court on Wednesday.