Sexual assault case: Suraj Revanna's CID custody extended by two days

Bengaluru: The police custody of JD(S) MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, accused of sexually assaulting two men, was extended by two more days on Monday. The MLC will remain in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till July 3.
On Monday afternoon, Dr Suraj was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM). The probe team requested the custody be extended by five days, citing that Dr Suraj was not cooperating.
After listening to the arguments, the magistrate ordered the extension of the CID custody by two days. Dr Suraj will be produced again before the court on Wednesday.
Dr Suraj was booked by the Holenarasipura police on June 22 under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a 27-year-old male JD(S) worker filed a police complaint, accusing the politician of sexually assaulting him on June 16.
Suraj was arrested on June 23 and was remanded in CID custody till July 1.
On June 21, Dr Suraj's close aide Shivakumar filed a police complaint accusing the survivor and his brother-in-law of attempting to extort money from the MLC. Based on Shivakumar's complaint, Holenarasipura Town police opened a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy).
The same man filed another complaint against Dr Suraj claiming that he was sexually assaulted by the politician during COVID-19, four years ago. A separate case was then registered under IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention).
So far, the CID has held custodial interrogations and a spot mahazar (recreation of the crime scene). Suraj was also subjected to medical tests, including a potency test, and his DNA samples were collected. A report is awaited.
Published 01 July 2024, 15:04 IST