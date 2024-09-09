Siddaramaiah leads St Mary’s feast, pledges funds for Basilica restoration

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the chariot procession of Blessed Mother Mary on Sunday as part of St Mary’s Feast, celebrating the birth of Mother Mary.

Addressing thousands at the historic 130-year-old St Mary’s Basilica, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is rooted in the humanitarian values of Kuvempu, Ambedkar and Basavanna. He urged people to stay vigilant against the "conspiracies of hateful frauds" and called for strengthening mutual coexistence and friendship.

"People of all castes and religions constantly visit this shrine, which is a testimony to the friendly heritage of this shrine," he said.