Siddaramaiah leads St Mary’s feast, pledges funds for Basilica restoration

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the chariot procession of Blessed Mother Mary on Sunday as part of St Mary’s Feast, celebrating the birth of Mother Mary.
Addressing thousands at the historic 130-year-old St Mary’s Basilica, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is rooted in the humanitarian values of Kuvempu, Ambedkar and Basavanna. He urged people to stay vigilant against the "conspiracies of hateful frauds" and called for strengthening mutual coexistence and friendship.
"People of all castes and religions constantly visit this shrine, which is a testimony to the friendly heritage of this shrine," he said.
Siddaramaiah also acknowledged the significant contributions of Christian institutions in health and education, expressing hope that their social work would inspire the rest of the society.
He reiterated his commitment to the Basilica’s restoration, reminding the audience of his promise to allocate Rs 10 crore. Of this, Rs 5 crore has already been set aside in this year’s budget, and he assured Archbishop Dr Peter Machado that the remaining Rs 5 crore would be allocated in the next budget.
The event was presided over by Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and officiated by Machado. K Govindaraju, the Chief Minister's political secretary, served as the chief guest.
Published 08 September 2024, 20:05 IST