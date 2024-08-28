Six trains to Bengaluru airport but only 30 takers a day

Sustainability practitioner Dhawall Mane says trains are unlikely to be

Option No 1 for most Bengalureans. “I live in Vivek Nagar and the closest railway station is Bengaluru Cantonment, 30 minutes away. How many times would you want to load and unload your luggage?” he says. Mane says he would consider taking the train when he has enough time on his hands and co-travellers to give company.