Slow-moving traffic in Bengaluru as PM Modi holds rally at Palace Grounds

Ballari Road saw slow-moving traffic on Saturday afternoon due to the Vijaya Sankalpa convention at Palace Grounds, which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the crowd. Traffic moved slowly on C V Raman Road and Jayamahal Main Road as well.

Hebbal junction saw heavy traffic, which was due to the closure of the KR Puram up-ramp. Nagawara Main Road-Tannery Road, Hennur-Bagalur Road, and sections of the Outer Ring Road were also impacted. Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic North), said that the traffic flow was maintained as heavy goods vehicles were prohibited entry on these roads.