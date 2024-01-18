Smoothing out the wrinkles: An initiative for istriwalas

The usage of LPG-powered iron boxes by ‘istri vyaaparis’ (entrepreneurs who iron clothes for a living) in 18 remote villages around Rajanukunte in Bengaluru Rural district has had a multitude of positive impacts.
LPG boxes are much more efficient than those that use coal, says Rajanna, an istriwala who recently shifted over from the traditional coal-powered iron boxes. “We save a lot of time, which in turn increases our income while also being less hazardous healthwise," says Rajanna.
During my visit to Rajanukunte, I learned that Rajanna is among the 30-odd entrepreneurs in the region, who have recently switched over to gas-powered boxes. The brainchild of the Udhyam Learning Foundation, the Istri initiative has reached these beneficiaries through the support of the People's Trust, an NGO.
For Udhyam, the Istri Project is at the heart of its programming. "When we kickstarted the Istri initiative in 2019, we had hardly a handful of beneficiaries in Bengaluru. Since then, we have worked with around 5,000 entrepreneurs, mainly in the city and in Chennai. We hope to spread to other major cities in the days to come," says Krishnan Ranganathan, co-founder and director of Udhyam.
The advantages of the LPG boxes over their coal counterparts are manifold, says Krishnan. “Not only does it lead to an increased revenue turnover but it also increases the entrepreneurs' quality of life. Earlier, they would hesitate to leave the shop since they would have to spend a lot of time waiting for the iron box to heat, but now they can go for breaks and then come back,” he explains.
The switch has also had a positive impact on the health of the istriwalas, reducing their exposure to coal.
Radhamma, a beneficiary from Bettenahalli near Rajanukunte, also feels it is a safer option for those who were using electric iron boxes: “Whenever we iron cotton clothes, we must sprinkle water. However, it could lead to electric shocks if we use current-based boxes.”
It is also more reliable during power cuts, she adds. “Earlier, we were rendered jobless when there was no current. So, I prefer the LPG boxes."
However, Radhamma was inconvenienced as her LPG box stopped functioning properly. "We gave it for servicing and now it is working fine. If such issues do not exist, it will be even better," she says.
Significant change
The impact of the initiative on the entrepreneurs’ financial independence was illustrated in a study conducted by the NGO in collaboration with Azim Premji University. 'Pressing for change', authored by APU Assistant Professor Kedar Kulkarni, sought to examine the businesses of istriwalas in Chennai.
This comparative study found that there was an average increase of 23.3% in daily productivity for LPG box users, which translates to 29 more clothes being ironed per day. There was also an increase of 23.6% in daily income.
For these entrepreneurs who earn around Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per month on average, the LPG boxes have meant an additional increase of around Rs 4,000. While one LPG box costs around Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, 1,300-odd beneficiaries got it for half the cost through the programme.
Narasimaiah, an istriwala from Margondanahalli, has also shifted over to LPG. However, he keeps oscillating between the new machine and his electric iron box. "I use electric iron boxes generally since I haven't faced any significant cost differences. However, whenever there is a power cut, I quickly shift over to the LPG box," he says.
Recognising the positive effect of the programme, the community has gotten involved as well. “While Udhyam sells these iron boxes at around Rs 6,000, we have been able to subsidise the boxes at Rs 2,000, thanks to donations from the Rajanukunte gram panchayat and local residents,” says M Ramaswamy of the People’s Trust.
Ranganathan points out that word-of-mouth has ensured that producers and retailers are more aware of LPG boxes now than earlier. Deepak, a Bengaluru-based retailer who is also into the manufacture of coal boxes, says he has observed a steady rise in demand for LPG boxes over the last two-three years. Since March 2023, close to 600 boxes have been sold through retailers in Chennai, he adds.
In all, the new mode of powering iron boxes has brought greater ease, efficiency and sustainability to several istri vyaaparis.