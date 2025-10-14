I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the…
A combination of lack of civic sense and the incompetence of @bbmp in managing city garbage and debris has made our city filthy. Citizens must cooperate by not dumping garbage and creating ugly dark spots. Pourvakarmikas need to be given better equipment and training to keep our…