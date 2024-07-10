Soon, pay for debris disposal in Bengaluru; BBMP identifying vendors

Bengaluru: In a move to curb reckless dumping of debris in public spaces, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) intends to engage selected vendors for the collection, transportation, and processing of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.
Under the new system, citizens will be required to pay a separate fee based on the amount of debris they generate.
Officials have indicated that the fee, aimed at ensuring scientific disposal of debris, will be determined based on vendor responses.
Currently, the BBMP’s solid waste management division is identifying two vendors to supply debris to existing processing facilities in Chikkajala and Bagalur, which operate at only 10% of their capacity. Additionally, plans are underway to establish five more processing plants through public-private partnerships (PPP).
Unauthorised individuals presently collect debris, charging producers without proper disposal tracking, resulting in dumping on lakebeds, roadsides, and other public areas.
The new plan mandates that debris generators pay authorised vendors for collection from source to transfer station, then onward to recycling plants for material recovery, with the BBMP paying a tipping fee.
Once implemented, unauthorised debris collection will be prohibited, with provisions under the solid waste management rules stipulating fines up to Rs 10,000 for public dumping infractions.
Citizen groups have welcomed the initiative to streamline debris disposal, stressing the need for affordable disposal fees to discourage non-compliance.
"Cost-effectiveness is crucial; high fees might incentivise public dumping. The BBMP should ensure competitive fees and establish a vendor helpline," noted a solid waste management expert.
