Special sadyas for Onam

Valluvanadan style

Sinu Swaminathan, who runs a home-based cloud kitchen Aakraantham, is preparing a Valluvanadan sadya (a traditional meal served in certain areas of Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur). “Most of the items I am preparing are influenced by my grandmother’s cooking. In our kootukari (a thick curry made with vegetables and legumes), we use jaggery and split chickpea lentils,” she says.

Her avial is a dry variety “where one can taste the vegetables distinctly”, she adds. Other specialties include the ‘kuruku kalan’ (a thick dish made with curd and vegetables like yam or plantain) and pineapple pachadi.

The Kalyan Nagar resident will be serving 24 items (with a surprise dish), which includes two rice options (white and red rice), and two sweet dishes — palada and parippu pradhaman. Sinu is accepting orders till September 15. A takeaway box for two is priced at Rs 1,800.

Call: 97698 22269