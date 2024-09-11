Special sadyas for Onam

City restaurants and hotels are bustling with orders for Thiruvonam day, which is on September 15. Home chefs are flooded with orders. Metrolife lists sadyas that offer something unique from different regions of Kerala.
Valluvanadan style
Sinu Swaminathan, who runs a home-based cloud kitchen Aakraantham, is preparing a Valluvanadan sadya (a traditional meal served in certain areas of Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur). “Most of the items I am preparing are influenced by my grandmother’s cooking. In our kootukari (a thick curry made with vegetables and legumes), we use jaggery and split chickpea lentils,” she says.
Her avial is a dry variety “where one can taste the vegetables distinctly”, she adds. Other specialties include the ‘kuruku kalan’ (a thick dish made with curd and vegetables like yam or plantain) and pineapple pachadi.
The Kalyan Nagar resident will be serving 24 items (with a surprise dish), which includes two rice options (white and red rice), and two sweet dishes — palada and parippu pradhaman. Sinu is accepting orders till September 15. A takeaway box for two is priced at Rs 1,800.
Call: 97698 22269
Taste of Palakkad
Malathi Murali and her relatives Usha Vasudevan and Devi Rajan are preparing Palakkadan sadya with 25 items, including kootukari and erissery. They run Kalavara, a home venture in
B Narayanapura.
“Our avial is prepared without onion or garlic. We prepare it with curd, coconut, and vegetables like beans, carrot, drumstick, raw banana, cucumber, Ivy gourd, and snake gourd,” Malathi explains.
While in most other areas of Kerala, people prefer kootukari, the trio’s specialties include erissery, prepared using fried coconut. “Another specialty is molagapachadi, which is made using sesame, mustard, and black gram powders,” she says.
Her sadya items do not include rice and papadam. “Most people like preparing something at their own home for the festival day. Also, rice preferences change according to each person. We didn’t want to create any wastage,” she adds.
Bookings are open till September 12. Priced at Rs 375.
Call: 63620 59246
Sourced from Kannur
Cousins Mezen Vijayan and Megan Jyothiprakash will be serving 11 curries and kootu (semi-dry dishes) among other delicacies in their north Kerala-style sadya. The duo has sourced accompaniments like injipulli (a sweet-sour and spicy pickle-like dish), nendrakayi (banana chips), chakkara upperi (banana chips coated with jaggery), and mango and date pickles from their relatives in Kannur. “We wanted to source authentic ingredients from Kerala,” adds Mezen, a Hormavu resident. They are accepting orders till September 13. Sadya is priced at Rs 950.
Call: 95384 47012 or 81436 34270