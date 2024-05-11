Special train from Bengaluru to Muzaffarpur to clear extra rush of passengers

Bengaluru: The railways will run the following summer special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train number 05271 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 3.30 pm on May 11 and reach Yeshwantpur at 7 pm on the third day.

Train number 05272 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am on May 14 and reach Muzaffarpur at noon on the third day.