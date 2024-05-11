Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Special train from Bengaluru to Muzaffarpur to clear extra rush of passengers

Train number 05272 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am on May 14 and reach Muzaffarpur at noon on the third day.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 19:37 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 19:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The railways will run the following summer special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. 

Train number 05271 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 3.30 pm on May 11 and reach Yeshwantpur at 7 pm on the third day. 

Train number 05272 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am on May 14 and reach Muzaffarpur at noon on the third day. 

The train will run via Patliputra, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Kazipet, Kacheguda, Mahabubnagar and Dharmavaram. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 19:37 IST
Indian RailwaysBengaluruMuzaffarpur

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT