bengaluru

Special train to Narasapur to continue

Last Updated 25 January 2024, 22:06 IST

Bengaluru: To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway will continue the weekly special trains between Narasapur and SMVT Bengaluru with the existing days of service, timings, and stoppages. 

Train number 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run every Friday, from February 2 to March 29. 

Train number 07154 SMVT Bengaluru-Narasapur Weekly Express Special will run every Saturday, from February 3 to March 30. 

Cancellation, reschedule 

Train number 16207 Yeshwantpur-Mysuru Express will be cancelled between Hassan and Mysuru on January 30. 

Train number 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from Mysuru on January 30. 

(Published 25 January 2024, 22:06 IST)
