Starting Jan 3, DKS to hold Janata Darshan for 10 days

Bengaluru: Citizens who have not been able to resolve their grievances directly with the officials will get a chance to raise issues at a special programme, which will be organised in all assembly constituencies, starting from January 3. Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Friday held a meeting with officials of the different departments to ensure the programme, called ‘Government at Your Doorstep’, is a success.
The grievance redressal programme, he said, will be held for a period of 10 days by clubbing two to three assembly constituencies at a time. People will be able to submit their appeals or petitions but the Dy CM has made an Aadhaar card or PAN card mandatory to submit an appeal, which may draw people’s ire.
“Hundreds of people come to us with their appeals on a daily basis. This grievance redressal programme is aimed at taking the government to people’s doorstep rather than people coming to the government’s doorstep,” he said, adding that he has held such programmes in Kankapura and Ramanagara in the past.
The Dy CM said conducting one event for a city as big as Bengaluru would be taxing both for citizens and officials.
“We are organising this event at multiple places. One programme will be held in every two to three assembly constituencies. The dates and venues will be advertised,” he said, adding that food arrangements will be made for all the attendees at the venue.
Asked about the structure of the programme, Shivakumar said, “There will be a registration process and thereafter appeals will be received. Officials from various departments will be present to attend to the grievances on the spot. If there are complaints about violations of bye-laws, we are making a separate arrangement for it,” he said.
Recently, CM Siddaramaiah held Janata Darshan and addressed the complaints of the citizens throughout the day. He had also requested the district in-charge ministers to hold similar meetings in their respective districts so that citizens do not have to travel to Bengaluru. DH has also held such meetings in different wards across the city where complaints such as lack of street lights, pothole-filled roads, unauthorised complaints, water shortage, demand for buses and Metro connectivity were highlighted predominantly.