Starting Jan 3, DKS to hold Janata Darshan for 10 days

Recently, CM Siddaramaiah held Janata Darshan and addressed the complaints of the citizens throughout the day. He had also requested the district in-charge ministers to hold similar meetings in their respective districts so that citizens do not have to travel to Bengaluru. DH has also held such meetings in different wards across the city where complaints such as lack of street lights, pothole-filled roads, unauthorised complaints, water shortage, demand for buses and Metro connectivity were highlighted predominantly.