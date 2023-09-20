Statutory inspection of KR Pura Baiyappanahalli metro line on September 20

a) There will be no trains between KR Pura and Garudacharpalya on that day. b) There will be no trains between Baiyappanahalli and Indiranagar from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Train services will be available for the full day from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Garudacharpalya and between Indiranagar and Kengeri from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Before 1.30 pm and after 4.30 pm regular train services will be available between Baiyapanahalli and Kengeri as per the regular schedule. There will be no changes to the train services on the Green Line.