Still streets, stranded commuters, strained wallets as city observes bandh

The one-day Bengaluru bandh did not impact operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here, operators of the airport said on Tuesday. Some of the services reported disruptions – most of them operated by IndiGo – but sources did not confirm that they were caused by the bandh. An airport source told DH that no cancellations or rescheduling of flights was done because of the bandh. “Some of the passengers reached the airport four to five hours prior to the departure of their flights” the source said. The airport operator and some of the airlines had on Monday asked passengers to reach the airport three hours ahead of departure. Sources confirmed flight cancellations and clubbing of services but did not attribute them to the day-long shutdown. The flight schedule on the airport’s official page showed cancellations of at least 10 IndiGo flights including five outbound flights to Coimbatore Kannur Thiruvananthapuram Hyderabad and Kochi. Airlines continued to receive queries on their social media pages regarding services planned for September 29 the day of a state-wide bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.