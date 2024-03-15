Stories behind the prasadas in Bengaluru temples

“Each temple offers a specific prasada and each has its own reason for doing that. For example, you’ll rarely find temples serving kadalekai as prasada, except at Dodda Basavana Gudi in Basavanagudi during the Kadalekai Parishe. The story behind it is quite popular and beautiful — the Bull would consume groundnuts offered by farmers, bless them, and promise to not ruin the fields. The worship itself is a form of gratitude towards the Bull for protecting the crops. Over the years, the temple has experimented with various recipes with kadalekai as the hero,” she explains.