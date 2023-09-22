Stories of achievers over 58 set for launch on September 24

While the retirement age in India was revised from 58 to 60 years long back, culturally, 58 is still seen as the year of transition, Neeraj Sagar, founder and CEO of WisdomCircle, says. The platform is among the many that are trying to fight ageism at the workplace. Neeraj provides context: “The 60-plus segment in India is growing fast. But what will you do if you live longer? We are trying to reignite that drive to find purpose as one gets older.”