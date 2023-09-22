Stories of achievers over 58 set for launch on September 24

Inspiring stories of 58 people who have chosen to work, mentor, and pivot their careers for social good after retirement will be unveiled at an event on Sunday. Many Bengalureans also feature on the list, say the organisers. Called 58 Over 58, the event will be held on the sidelines of the INK-Talks storytelling conference scheduled between September 22 and 24 at a resort in Nandi Hills, about 90 minutes from central Bengaluru.
The cohort called ‘58 Over 58 Honorary Circle of 2023’ will be introduced to the conference attendees on stage. This will be followed by the unveiling of a website (58over58.com) detailing their individual journeys. The cohort members and attendees will also get to network with each other. The cohort has been curated by WisdomCircle from Bengaluru. The platform helps people above the age of 50 to find gigs to match their skills and interests.
While the retirement age in India was revised from 58 to 60 years long back, culturally, 58 is still seen as the year of transition, Neeraj Sagar, founder and CEO of WisdomCircle, says. The platform is among the many that are trying to fight ageism at the workplace. Neeraj provides context: “The 60-plus segment in India is growing fast. But what will you do if you live longer? We are trying to reignite that drive to find purpose as one gets older.”
‘58 Over 58’ on September 24, 4.30 pm-5.30 pm, at Amita Rasa, Nandi Foothills. Details and tickets on conferences.inktalks.com