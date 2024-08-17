Bengaluru: Stormwater drain between Hebbal and Hennur to get a makeover  

BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad said the plan was prepared after taking into account the experience of redesigning the Koramangala valley (between Bellandur and KR Puram). “New facilities are planned in the buffer zone of the stormwater drain without altering the ecosystem,” he said. “The project, consisting of road space and a dedicated service lane, is flood resilient. It will also help in preventing stormwater drain encroachments,” he said.