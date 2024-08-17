Bengaluru: Stormwater drain between Hebbal and Hennur to get a makeover  

Bengaluru: The 7.5-km stormwater drain between Hebbal and Hennur, running parallel to the busy Outer Ring Road (ORR), is in for a makeover.
Bengaluru’s civic body has decided to acquire private properties situated in the 50-metre radius of the SWD for public use. Besides beautification works, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will build a two-lane, partly-elevated road, along with a service lane for walkers and cyclists.
This is the first phase of the BBMP’s newly conceptualised ‘Janara Kaluve’ (citizens drain) project, the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
In all, the civic body aims to cover about 28 km of primary stormwater drains abutting on vacant lands, promising to promote ecology, encourage non-motorist transport, create public spaces, reduce flood risks and curb encroachments.
The 7.5-km stormwater passes through five junctions: Hebbal, Nagawara, Kempapura, Veeranapalya and Hennur. While the 50-metre buffer zone is spread across 191 acres of land, the BBMP has identified about 6.1 acres of land for public use. In some places where land availability is scarce, the BBMP will build elevated corridors.
What can be noted is that the stormwater drain between Nagawara and Veeranapalya has a history of overflowing.
Officials said not an inch of the existing stormwater drain would be used for creating amenities such as entry plaza, pavillions, wetland boardwalk, pedestrian crossing, kids’ play area, community centre, recreational parks, multipurpose ground etc.
BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad said the plan was prepared after taking into account the experience of redesigning the Koramangala valley (between Bellandur and KR Puram). “New facilities are planned in the buffer zone of the stormwater drain without altering the ecosystem,” he said. “The project, consisting of road space and a dedicated service lane, is flood resilient. It will also help in preventing stormwater drain encroachments,” he said.
The redevelopment of 7.5-km stormwater buffer zone, he said, will take off on September 8.
On the Koramangala valley project, Prahlad said the civic body had nearly completed the work including the construction of the sewage treatment plant (STP). “We are waiting for the BWSSB to remove unauthorised inlets from where domestic sewage is flowing into the drain.”
In its budget for 2024-25, the BBMP allocated Rs 100 crore for undertaking improvements to buffer zones of the SWD.
Published 16 August 2024, 23:59 IST