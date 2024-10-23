'Straight out of a movie scene'. Eyewitness describes the moment the building collapsed

<p>The harrowing incident of the six-storeyed under-construction building in Anjanadri Layout, Horamavu Agara, that collapsed on Tuesday evening, left residents and passersby in shock.</p>.<p>Rakesh, a resident of a neighbouring building and an eyewitness to the collapse, said, “I was in the balcony when the building collapsed. I couldn't believe my eyes. It was like a scene straight out of a movie.”</p>.<p>He expressed shock over the event, recalling how his family had developed a warm friendship with the construction workers, often providing them food and tea.</p>.<p>Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 1 pm while seven workers were engaged in tile work on the ground floor. Heavy showers and excavation activities around the building likely contributed to the collapse. “The pillars didn’t look strong enough for a six-storeyed building,” Rakesh noted, hinting that heavy rain might not be the only factor.</p>.<p>One of the rescued victims recounted the terrifying experience: “As soon as I finished lunch, I realised the building was shaking. I shouted at my friend that the building would collapse. There was no time. We held on to each other, and within seconds, the building fell. We were trapped under the debris for a few hours until the rescue team pulled us out.”</p>.<p>Most of the rescued workers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, with medical costs covered by the government.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who visited the site, promised action against the officials, contractors, and owners involved in the substandard construction.</p>.<p>He was joined by BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who confirmed that the construction had not received the necessary approval, and that the quality of the structure was compromised.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said constructing such as large building on a 60x40 site was "a big crime".</p>.<p><strong>Demolition notices</strong></p>.<p>"Officials say they had served three demolition notices to the building's owner, but that's not enough. They should have taken action. It's a big lesson for us. Once rescue operations end, I will take strong action within two days," he said. </p>.<p>The notices were issued to the building owner, Muniraju Reddy, and his son, Mohan Reddy, under Section 248 of the BBMP Act, 2020. </p>.<p>Rescue operations are ongoing, with about 300 personnel deployed, including 32 NDRF members and multiple JCBs.</p>