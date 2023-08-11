Stringent norms about solar rooftop installation affecting adoption: Bengaluru Apartments' Association

“The only concern is if these sheds or parking spaces have structures that are strong enough to handle the solar panels. If the local engineers inspect and declare it to be strong enough with enough shadow-free area, the apartments can still install panels in common areas,” a senior KERC official said.



Senior Bescom officials said that the rules suggest that the panels should be installed only on existing buildings. “We will speak to KERC officials and see how such applications should be handled,” the official said.