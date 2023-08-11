Stringent norms about solar rooftop installation affecting adoption: Bengaluru Apartments' Association

Bengaluru is losing out on a huge potential to produce additional solar power owing to Bescom’s stringent norms that restrict residential complexes from installing solar panels in open areas.
The apartment dwellers in the city have pointed out that they have the potential to produce at least 10 per cent more solar power if they are allowed to install solar panels in open areas and parking lots.
“At present, residential complexes are allowed to install solar panels only on rooftops while that is not the case for industrial establishments. There are many apartments where there are structures that do not allow the installation of panels on the terrace but there is ample space in other areas such as parking lots and common areas. However, owing to Bescom’s rule, we are not able to make use of these areas,” said Vikram Rai, General Secretary of Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF).
BAF has now petitioned the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to direct Bescom to allow such installations. Rai said that the officials should not consider ‘rooftop’ in a literal sense and should instead look at the available opportunity.
Senior KERC officials confirmed to DH that no rule prohibits Bescom from providing permissions to install solar panels in areas other than rooftops. Following the request, the officials have promised the BAF that they will discuss the matter with Bescom.
“The only concern is if these sheds or parking spaces have structures that are strong enough to handle the solar panels. If the local engineers inspect and declare it to be strong enough with enough shadow-free area, the apartments can still install panels in common areas,” a senior KERC official said.
Senior Bescom officials said that the rules suggest that the panels should be installed only on existing buildings. “We will speak to KERC officials and see how such applications should be handled,” the official said.
The letter also pointed out that Bescom has failed to take up annual maintenance works of the transformers inside the apartment complexes. They also urged the KERC to bring down the fixed charges levied on Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points.
“EV charging points should be encouraged. Though they give a rebate on unit charges, fixed charges are still high. Though Bescom wrote to KERC to give a discount on fixed charges, the KERC is yet to approve,” Rai said.
