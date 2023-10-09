Sudden rains cause water-logging across Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for Tuesday

Sneha Ramesh and Udbavi Balakrishna
After a dry spell, Bengaluru is finally receiving heavy showers. Most parts of the city received heavy to moderate rains on Monday evening and many citizens were caught off guard.
Heavy traffic and waterlogging incidents were reported from across the city. Traffic snarls were seen at Hosur Road, Nayandahalli, Vijayanagar, MG Road, and Hesaraghatta Cross, Peenya. Railway underpasses at Seshadripuram and Kalyan Nagar bridge were also flooded, leaving the commuters worried.
In many areas, the rains started pouring as early as 4 pm and continued through the night. Visibility problems clubbed with water-logged roads made the evening commute back home a challenge for many office-goers. Many of them complained that they were stuck in traffic for over an hour. Many others also complained that the auto rickshaws and many of the ride-hailing applications refused to accept rides, making it difficult to reach home.
Roads and underpasses closed
Heavy water logging was reported at Thanisandra Main Road, Kasturi Nagar bridge, near Roopena Agrahara on Hosur Road, BGS flyover on Mysuru Road, Haralur junction on Hosur Road, Dhananjaya Palace in Vijayanagar, Nagarjuna Junction on Bannerghatta Road, Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, and opposite the Chickpet metro station as of 7.45 pm.
Slow-moving traffic was also reported at CQAL Cross towards Mekhri Circle, Tumakuru Road, Marathahalli Main Road and Siddapura, the Outer Ring Road sections in Nagawara and Devarabeesanahalli, Panathur railway bridge, Doddanekundi Junction, Manyata Tech Park flyover, and near the Phoenix Marketcity mall on ITPL Main Road, among other locations.
Traffic police closed several roads and underpasses, including an underpass near Kalpana Junction on Cunningham Road, a portion of the Kanakapura Road near Yashasvi International School, Croma service road, and the stretch of the Electronic City elevated flyover towards the city due to waterlogging on the roads. M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) called the situation across the city "quite bad".
BBMP Control Room received complaints on waterlogging of roads at Vasanth Nagar and Bellandur where a few vehicles were stuck in the water. That apart, a tree also came crashing down at Havanur layout. As of 9.30 pm, data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard showed that Kengeri received the highest rainfall at 82.50 mm followed by Anjanapura which received 75.50 mm rainfall. While RR Nagar received 67.50 mm, Nayandahalli received 63 mm of rainfall.
Yellow Alert for Bengaluru
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru has issued a Yellow alert for Bengaluru on Tuesday. According to officials from the department, most areas in the city will receive moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday. “The rains will mostly start by evening and in places it might be accompanied with thunders,” a senior official from IMD said. “A trough is passing from Tamil Nadu to Kanyakumari at 1.5 km above the sea level and as a result, many districts in Karnataka will receive heavy rains over the next three days,” he added. Between October 1 and October 9, Bengaluru recorded an 81% rain deficit. However, the situation is set to improve in the next few months. “According to our long-range forecast, there is a 50%-60% probability that most states in the district will receive more than normal rainfall,” the official said.