Sudden rains cause water-logging across Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for Tuesday

Roads and underpasses closed

Heavy water logging was reported at Thanisandra Main Road, Kasturi Nagar bridge, near Roopena Agrahara on Hosur Road, BGS flyover on Mysuru Road, Haralur junction on Hosur Road, Dhananjaya Palace in Vijayanagar, Nagarjuna Junction on Bannerghatta Road, Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, and opposite the Chickpet metro station as of 7.45 pm.

Slow-moving traffic was also reported at CQAL Cross towards Mekhri Circle, Tumakuru Road, Marathahalli Main Road and Siddapura, the Outer Ring Road sections in Nagawara and Devarabeesanahalli, Panathur railway bridge, Doddanekundi Junction, Manyata Tech Park flyover, and near the Phoenix Marketcity mall on ITPL Main Road, among other locations.

Traffic police closed several roads and underpasses, including an underpass near Kalpana Junction on Cunningham Road, a portion of the Kanakapura Road near Yashasvi International School, Croma service road, and the stretch of the Electronic City elevated flyover towards the city due to waterlogging on the roads. M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) called the situation across the city "quite bad".

BBMP Control Room received complaints on waterlogging of roads at Vasanth Nagar and Bellandur where a few vehicles were stuck in the water. That apart, a tree also came crashing down at Havanur layout. As of 9.30 pm, data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard showed that Kengeri received the highest rainfall at 82.50 mm followed by Anjanapura which received 75.50 mm rainfall. While RR Nagar received 67.50 mm, Nayandahalli received 63 mm of rainfall.