Summers getting hotter in Bengaluru

Bengaluru receives an average rainfall of 14.7 mm in March and 61.77 mm in April. This year, the city received less than two mm of rain over the two months.



Experts traced the numbers to climate change contributors such as increased emission of greenhouse gases, loss of green cover and rapid urbanisation.



“Bengaluru is hot right now because we have not had any rain so far. The maximum temperature is going up on account of the increase in greenhouse gases and urbanisation,” Prof J Srinivasan, Distinguished Scientist, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, said.



Citing the change in land use patterns and loss of green cover as major reasons, Professor T V Ramachandra from the Indian Institute of Science said there is a need to create mini forests in every ward.