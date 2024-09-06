Suspected Maoist held in Bengaluru; case registered

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested a suspected Maoist on Thursday, officials said on Friday. Investigators identified the suspect as Anirudh, 35, from Chennai.

Well-placed sources told DH that Anirudh was arrested near Upparpet and he was in the city for the last few days. “Initial investigation has revealed that he was here to meet someone,” an officer said.

“The investigators from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) acted on a tip-off about the suspect’s whereabouts in the city. Initially, he didn’t divulge much details. But further interrogation revealed that he has been a member of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist).”