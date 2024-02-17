‘Sustainable, tech-driven’: EuroSchool students share their vision of dream Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The winning team from the EuroSchool Chimney Hills on Saturday stressed the need for a city that focused on sustainability and driven by tech as they shared their vision for a dream Bengaluru by 2040.

The winners — ninth-graders Sasha Menon, Anjali Singh, and eighth-grader Shraddha R — in a detailed presentation shared their vision on how to make Namma Bengaluru a dream city through the eyes of three women at the latest edition of the DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit.

The trio spoke about a city where the youth can blossom, where technology and humanity work hand in hand, a city for the elderly and a city where trees would stand as tall as skyscrapers.

Some of their suggestions included bringing more reputed institutes like All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), providing more job opportunities and a better standard of living, using traffic prediction systems that send real-time data to traffic police, implementing effective post-retirement schemes and post-retirement education courses on low-effort start-ups, among others.

The winning team was chosen from 20 groups from five EuroSchool campuses across the city. The teams addressed three topics DH gave: what does the city of your dreams look like, how do you want the Bengaluru of the future to be, and in what ways the city can be transformed.

The event was held through a collaboration between EuroSchool and DH. The final round was held at the DH office in MG Road where 10 finalists presented their vision.

“Witnessing our students present their dreams about Bengaluru on the prestigious stage of DH 2040 Summit in front of esteemed dignitaries and a distinguished audience has been an unforgettable experience for all,” Gurinder Kaur, Principal of EuroSchool Chimney Hills, said.

“This experience has left an invaluable mark on their lives, showcasing their creativity, passion, and dedication. Their journey reflects the essence of our school's values and the potential of our future leaders. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity provided by EuroSchool and Deccan Herald,” the principal added.