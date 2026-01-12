<p>A timely intervention by Bengaluru's Rajajinagar police and the city’s emergency response system on January 9 prevented a potential tragedy, after a youth who had locked himself inside a room following a domestic quarrel was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to hospital.</p><p>According to the Bengaluru police, the incident occurred at around 6.11 pm near Spandana Nursing Home, within the limits of the Rajajinagar police station. </p><p>Distressed parents of the youth alerted the Namma 112 emergency helpline, reporting that their son had locked himself inside a room after an argument at home and was not responding to repeated calls.</p><p>The information was immediately relayed to Hoysala Unit-99, which was on patrol duty in the area. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rangaswamy and Police Constable Tammanneppa responded to the call and reached the location within four minutes.</p><p>On arrival, the police team quickly assessed the situation and, suspecting a medical emergency, forcibly opened the locked room. Inside, they found the youth in a critical condition. Without wasting time, the officers shifted him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.</p>