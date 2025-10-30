Namma Metro tech glitch hits Purple, Green lines services during peak hours

<p>Bengaluru: A technical problem in Namma Metro train led to the temporary halting of services along the Purple and Green lines. </p><p>A BMRCL spokesperson, said in a statement, on Thursday, that a technical glitch caused the train to be stalled up in the section between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli at 09:15 am, and as a result the train services on the Purple Line between Kempegowda (Majestic) and Challaghatta were temporarily stopped. This has also led to a cascading effect, resulting in the delay of train services on the Green Line.</p>.72 km, 50+ stations and sports complex: 10 things you should know about Namma Metro’s longest planned line.<p>Train services on the Purple Line up to Mysore Road resumed regular operations at 10:15 AM. Services between Mysore Road and Chellagatta are expected to be restored by 11:00 AM.</p><p>The glitch led to long queues at metro stations across the city. At the Peenya station, the queue ended up covering the entire station, from the main entrance to the turnstile. </p><p>A similar situation was noticed at the Majestic station, resulting in many commuters ditching the metro and opting for bus services on Thursday morning.</p>