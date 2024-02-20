Technical snag hits Bengaluru metro services on Purple Line

Bengaluru: A technical snag disrupted metro train services on the Purple Line for several hours on Tuesday.
The snag was detected during early morning hours between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya stations, causing trains to run slowly. This soon had a cascading effect on the entire line.
Passengers reported large crowds at all stations, especially Majestic.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) ran three short-loop trains between Majestic and Baiyappanahalli to clear the rush, according to its Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan.
While the snag was resolved at 9:20 am, train schedules remain affected and will take another half an hour to stabilise, he added.
"We are making efforts to run trains at the usual frequency as soon as possible," he told DH.