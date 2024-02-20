Technical snag hits Bengaluru metro services on Purple Line

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) ran three short-loop trains between Majestic and Baiyappanahalli to clear the rush, according to its Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan.

While the snag was resolved at 9:20 am, train schedules remain affected and will take another half an hour to stabilise, he added.

"We are making efforts to run trains at the usual frequency as soon as possible," he told DH.