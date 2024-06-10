Temperatures drop as Bengaluru receives light to moderate showers  

Bengaluru: As the southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Karnataka, Bengaluru experienced light to moderate rainfall across the city on Sunday afternoon.
Areas like MG Road, Indiranagar, New Thippasandra, Yelahanka, Padmanabhanagara, and Banashankari saw fairly widespread rain.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 9 mm of rainfall, while the HAL Airport recorded 11.1 mm until 5.30 pm on Sunday.
IMD official CS Patil said the state will experience widespread to fairly widespread moderate rainfall over the next five days. He added that thunderstorms will gradually decrease.
Temperatures in Bengaluru have dropped across four observatories, with a 1-degree Celsius departure from normal at the HAL Airport, Bengaluru International Airport, and GKVK, and a 0.7-degree Celsius departure from normal at the Bengaluru city observatory.
IMD also noted that monsoon will persist till the end of September with widespread, very heavy rainfall expected in coastal Karnataka, and widespread heavy rainfall in parts of north and south interior Karnataka.
