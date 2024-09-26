Temporary stoppage of trains

Bengaluru: Trains 01771/01772 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special and 16521 Bangarapet-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Express will continue to halt at Devangonthi for three more months, from October 1 to December 31, according to the South Western Railway (SWR).
In addition, train number 06525/06526 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU will continue to halt for a minute at Nayandahalli for another six months, until March 20, 2025.
MEMU trains 06595/06596 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru will not halt at Bengaluru Cantonment until December 20 due to the suspension of platforms for construction work at Bengaluru Cantonment.
Published 25 September 2024, 23:42 IST