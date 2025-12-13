Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tenders invited for feasibility study for second Bengaluru airport

The last date for submission of applications is January 12, 2026.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 12:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us