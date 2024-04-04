The search for starlit skies

For most of those participating in these star parties, visiting Kodagu is an experience like never before. Some had bought telescopes to watch the night sky, but were disappointed as the stars and planets were not clearly visible. This is especially the case in urban areas where artificial lights and pollution block the line of sight. The satisfaction and happiness on people’s faces is unmatched when they see the planets, stars, galaxies and other fascinating celestial bodies using the same telescopes in Kodagu.