Three foreigners among 8 arrested for peddling drugs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In four separate cases, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested eight suspected drug peddlers, including three foreigners, and seized drugs worth Rs 2.74 crore.
In the first incident, the Anti-Narcotic Wing (ANW) arrested Augustine Nonso, 39; Uderike Fidelis, 34; and Eremhen Smart, 40 from the Sampigehalli police station limits. All are from Nigeria.
Police said the suspects had been staying in Bengaluru on business and medical visas. They used to buy drugs from their friends in Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai and sell them in Bengaluru.
Police believe one of the suspects was actively involved in cybercrimes and has 28 cases against him in Bengaluru. He is accused of using ATM skimmers to swindle money.
In three other separate cases filed at the VV Puram, Cottonpet and Kothanur police stations, ANW sleuths arrested five people and seized drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, Rs 14.7 lakh, and Rs 2 crore, respectively.
Published 14 May 2024, 20:52 IST