Three, including two minors, held for performing wheelies  

Bengaluru: The Suddaguntepalya police have arrested three people, including two minors, for allegedly performing wheelies and threatening commuters with a knife on the newly inaugurated double-decker flyover near southeast Bengaluru’s Silk Board.

The arrests include two minors and a man called Sanjay N, all residents of Madiwala. Police are searching for two more suspects.

The arrests followed the circulation of a video showing the suspects performing wheelies on the flyover on Wednesday evening. The video, seen by DH, shows the suspects threatening other commuters with a knife.

One suspect was also seen kicking a car before performing wheelies.