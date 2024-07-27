Three, including two minors, held for performing wheelies  

Bengaluru: The Suddaguntepalya police have arrested three people, including two minors, for allegedly performing wheelies and threatening commuters with a knife on the newly inaugurated double-decker flyover near southeast Bengaluru’s Silk Board.
The arrests include two minors and a man called Sanjay N, all residents of Madiwala. Police are searching for two more suspects.
The arrests followed the circulation of a video showing the suspects performing wheelies on the flyover on Wednesday evening. The video, seen by DH, shows the suspects threatening other commuters with a knife.
One suspect was also seen kicking a car before performing wheelies.
All these acts were captured on a dash camera of a car that was behind the suspects’ two bikes.
Police have seized a Honda Dio used by the suspects.
An FIR has been filed at the Suddaguntepalya police station.
Published 26 July 2024, 21:43 IST