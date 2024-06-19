Home
Tips from a fitness summit

Experts weighed in on trends and concerns at the day-long event
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 01:15 IST
An online platform for health and wellness information, Happiest Health organised Move Summit 2024 in Bengaluru recently. A few takeaways:

5-min exercise at home

Dance fitness expert Shwetambari Shetty said five minutes of exercise a day is good to begin with. After 10 days, you can increase it to 15
minutes. The home workout can be a mix of malasana (deep squat), planks, and standing leg raise exercises. Hold the plank for 30 seconds each, and raise each leg for 20 seconds.

Daily gym, no need

Powerlifter and strength coach Raghu Hondadakeri said hitting the gym daily is unnecessary. If your aim is to just be physically active, three times a week is ideal. If you have a specific fitness goal, then make it four-to-five days a week.

Move when overwhelmed

Dance movement therapy practitioner Preethi Rajagopalan asked the
audience to move their arms and ankles, breathe deeply, and hug
themselves. Preethi says movements can boost cognitive, physical and emotional health. If one is feeling emotionally overwhelmed, she suggests shaking one’s arms and legs. It can release muscular tension and help calm the body. 

Inconsistency causes injury

Fitness professional Wanitha Ashok expressed concern over the rising injuries among fitness enthusiasts. These commonly occur on the ankle, shoulder and face, noted Dr Ayappan V Nair, shoulder surgeon and sports trauma specialist. This is seen in people who work out infrequently, like those who play football once a week, he added. 

Published 19 June 2024, 01:15 IST
BengalurufitnessMetrolife

