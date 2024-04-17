An author explains the ancient art of theyyam

It was on this route that she came across an elephant. She was “obsessed with elephants as a child”, and after several conversations with people, learned about the traditions of Kerala, where elephants are a part of religious rituals and other activities. “This led to my trip there in 1972,” she adds. It was during another trip to Kerala that she read about theyyam, for the first time, in a magazine. “I was baffled by how it looked and wanted to learn more. I witnessed the ritual for the first time in 1984,” recalls the Padma Shri winner.She met several theyyam practitioners soon after. Some of them invited her to stay with them, to understand the nuances of the spiritual practice, which she did between 2006 and 2020.They suggested she write a book on the ritual to inform the world about how it “is not a dance or a performance but a sacred ritual”. “Lakshmanan (one of the practitioners) explained to me how the costumes were made by the performers themselves, and how they worked on the makeup,” she adds.