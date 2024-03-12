Toll collection to start soon on STRR's Dobbspet-Doddaballapur section

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two stretches spanning 80 km of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) on Monday.
One of them — the 37.8-km stretch linking Doddaballapur with Hoskote via Devanahalli — opened to traffic last year and toll collection started on November 17.
While the second stretch — a 42-km, six-lane road connecting the industrial town of Dobbspet to Doddaballapur — has been opened, toll collection is expected to start on April 1. This stretch was to open in February, but works related to the construction of a road overbridge at Doddabelavangala delayed it.
The Doddaballapur-Hoskote-Devanahalli stretch was built at a cost of Rs 1,317 crore. The Dobbspet-Doddaballapur section cost Rs 1,438 crore to build.
The 288-km Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) is being constructed to link Bengaluru with neighbouring towns such as Dobbspet, Devanahalli, Hoskote and Ramanagara.
Once fully ready, it will eliminate the need for long-distance commercial vehicles to enter Bengaluru. Traffic moving between satellite towns will also be able to bypass the city.
The Rs 17,000-crore project is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 10 packages.
The STRR's Dobbspet-Doddaballapur-Devanahalli-Hoskote section has been christened National Highway 648.
Vilas P Brahmankar, the NHAI Regional Officer for Bengaluru, said toll collection on the Dobbspet-Doddaballapur section would start in about a month.
This section will help vehicles from Dobbspet reach Kolathur near Hoskote. Similarly, vehicles from Bengaluru can seamlessly reach Dobbspet and beyond, he told DH.
At Kolathur, the road will connect to the under-construction Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway through a cloverleaf junction, he added.
KB Jayakumar, the NHAI's Bengaluru Project Director, said cars using the Dobbspet-Doddaballapur road would have to pay about Rs 2 per km. The NHAI is in the process of establishing a boothless toll gate at the Hulikante village (at a chainage of 12 km), he added.
Jayakumar hoped that the newly opened road would reduce heavy traffic moving between the industrial areas of Dobbspet and Kolar by as much as 40 per cent. It will also cut the heavy vehicle traffic at Goraguntepalya Junction on Tumakuru Road by up to 30 per cent, he said.
The road is expected to handle more than 20,000 Passenger Car Units (PCU) per day, he added
Peenya flyover
NHAI officials said the Peenya flyover would soon be reopened to heavy vehicles. The flyover has been shut for buses and trucks since December 2021.
An expert committee has approved reopening the 4.2-km flyover following successful load tests in January.
The NHAI is evaluating the potential impact of heavy vehicle movement on the ongoing replacement of prestressed cables in the flyover, Jayakumar said.