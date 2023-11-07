Torrential rains pound Bengaluru as northeast monsoon intensifies

A Prasad, the head of the IMD's meteorological centre in Bengaluru, said an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea had transformed into a trough (a low area between two waves in the sea), causing the heavy showers in the SIK and other regions.

The showers are expected to reduce Bengaluru's rain deficit in the current rainy season, which began on October 1. The city likely received 7 cm of rain although final figures are awaited.

Monday's rains caused waterlogging in many main parts of the city, disrupting evening peak-hour traffic.

In the north, Ballari Road from Mehkri Circle to Hebbal saw slow-moving traffic from 5 pm. Waterlogging was reported on the up-ramp and down-ramp of the Hebbal flyover and on the service road leading to and from Manyata Tech Park.

Sankey Road, Guttahalli Main Road, JC Nagar Main Road and parts of CV Raman Road saw traffic crawling due to the rain. Inbound traffic from the north slowed down and moved at a snail’s pace from Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, said Sachin Ghorpade, DCP (Traffic, North).

Sarjapur Road, Silk Board Jn, and Hosur Road towards Electronics City saw slow-moving traffic in the south.

In the east, the Outer Ring Road near Kasturi Nagar and the Old Madras Road saw heavy traffic in both directions that was punctuated with heavy waterlogging at the MMT junction near the KR Puram railway station, near RMZ Infinity towards Benniganahalli metro station, and on the road leading to Hebbal from Tin Factory.

Other places that were waterlogged for some time included Banaswadi Main Road, Anil Kumble Circle, Queen's Circle, Kalyan Nagar 80 Feet Road (near the Kalyan Nagar underpass), Dinnur Main Road, CQAL Cross on Jayamahal Main Road, Vidyashilp flyover and underpass service road, Lalbagh Main Gate, and Veeranapalya down ramp.

Police across traffic divisions said this was worsened because the rains coincided with the time most employees leave their offices, which brought lakhs of vehicles out on the roads at the same time.

Residents of CK Garden, Banaswadi railway station road in St Thomas Town, struggled with water from stormwater drains entering their homes. Despite their complaints to the BBMP stormwater drain department about desilted drains on October 9, the situation remains unchanged, which has led to water flowing into their homes.

Several vehicle breakdowns were reported, including a KSRTC bus on the KR Puram hanging bridge and a school bus in Kasturi Nagar.