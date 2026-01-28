<p>Bengaluru: As tensions between the United States and Iran rise, airlines are cancelling or rerouting flights to Europe and Central Asia.</p>.<p>On January 27, IndiGo cancelled all flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Baku (Azerbaijan) until February 11, as these routes pass over Iranian airspace.</p>.<p>"Taking into account developments around Iran... We are taking a cautious and proactive approach, with customer and crew as our highest priority," read a statement from the airline.</p>.<p>Flights from India to these cities take six to seven hours. IndiGo operates A320neo aircraft on these routes, which lack the range for longer alternatives.</p>.<p>Recently, the airline cancelled the Delhi-Tbilisi and Mumbai-Almaty services.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued an advisory on flying over Iranian airspace due to increased risks to civil aviation.</p>.Bike-borne men rob jewellery shop in Bengaluru: Cops launch manhunt .<p><strong>Trending destinations</strong></p>.<p>Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan remain top destinations for Bengaluru travellers.</p>.<p>The situation has left travellers stranded.</p>.<p>"I was set to fly to Tbilisi this week, but my flight is cancelled. I will get a refund, but prices have more than doubled. I am unsure about rebooking," said Mohammed Muhith, who had booked a five-day vacation for his family of three.</p>.<p>Another couple planning to visit Uzbekistan in early February remains wary. As many Central Asian destinations lack direct flights to Bengaluru, tourists rely on connecting flights.</p>.<p>"Most people from Bengaluru use connecting flights through Thailand, as they are cheaper. Round-trip flights cost Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000," said Rajiv Mehrotra, executive director of Holiday Concierge. </p>.<p>In the past six months, 60-70% of Mehrotra's international bookings from Bengaluru were to Central Asia.</p>.<p>"For those who have already travelled in Southeast Asia, this is something new. It is cheaper than Europe. With the Vietnam trend fading, people are now looking at these places." he added.</p>.<p>The increase in Indian tourism has led to the popularity of Indian cuisine in these destinations, said Rohit Hangal, director of Sphere Travelmedia and Exhibitions. He added that Central Asia is likely to attract more tourists this year.</p>