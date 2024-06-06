Traffic comes to standstill after moderate evening showers  

Bengaluru: Light rains on Wednesday evening caused severe traffic disruptions across the city.
Waterlogging at Veerannapalya on the Outer Ring Road towards Hebbal slowed traffic movement, while vehicle breakdowns, particularly buses, exacerbated the situation near Kempapura, Hebbal flyover, Jalahalli flyover, Ballari Road near Mehkri Circle, and Vittal Mallya Road, causing serious delays.
By 8.30 pm, traffic was crawling in several areas: Hebbal and Hennur-Bagalur Road in the north, Hosur Road and Intermediate Ring Road around Madiwala in the south, Old Madras Road near Indiranagar and the Outer Ring Road between Marathahalli and Kadubeesanahalli in the east, and Kasturba Road and Vittal Mallya Road in the city centre.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city received 5.8 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to continue until June 7, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 32°C and 23°C, respectively.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) forecasts light rain with wind speeds between 21.6 km/h to 47 km/h on Thursday.
Published 05 June 2024, 21:32 IST