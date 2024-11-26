Traffic restriction at Hebbal Circle

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted commuters travelling from Nagawara (Outer Ring Road) from taking a right turn below the Hebbal flyover due to congestion caused by the ongoing flyover pillar construction work at Hebbal Circle. </p>.BBMP packs a punch; set to seal unauthorised portions of buildings.<p>Commuters from KR Puram and Nagawara can enter Bengaluru city through the IOC-Mukunda Theatre Junction, Lingrajpuram flyover or Nagawara-Tannery Road.</p>.<p>Motorists coming from KR Puram and Nagawara should proceed straight at Hebbal Circle through Bhadrappa Layout and Devinagar Cross Road and then take a left turn at BEL Circle to enter Mehkri Circle. </p>