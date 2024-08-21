Trains to be cancelled due to work in Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will cancel the following trains because platforms 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be temporarily shut down at Yeshwantpur Junction to facilitate the laying down of the foundation for the air concourse.
August 21-31 & September 1-19: Train number 06576 Tumakuru-KSR Bengaluru, 06575 KSR Bengaluru–Tumakuru.
August 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, September 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 & 18: Train number 12735 Secunderabad-Yeshwantpur.
August 22,24,26, 29, 31, September 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16 & 19: Train number 12736 Yeshwantpur-Secunderabad.
August 22, 25, 27, 29 & September 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17: Train number 12257 Yeshwantpur-Kochuveli
August 21, 23, 26, 28, 30 and September 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18: Train number 12258 Kochuveli-Yeshwantpur.
In addition, 24 trains will be partially cancelled and another eight trains will be diverted so that they do not arrive at or depart from Yeshwantpur, the SWR said.
Published 20 August 2024, 21:56 IST