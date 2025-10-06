Bengaluru: Tree falls on two-wheeler, kills woman; rider hospitalised

<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman died after a tree fell on a two-wheeler in Peenya Dasarahalli on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>The police identified the deceased as Keertana, a resident of Hebbal.</p>.<p>Eyewitnesses said that Keertana was riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by Bhaskar when the tree suddenly collapsed on them around 8 pm. She died on the spot due to severe injuries, while Bhaskar sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.</p>.Bengaluru's pothole-ridden Dr Rajkumar Road turns death trap.<p>The Soladevanahalli police visited the spot and have launched an investigation.</p>.<p>"The tree fell due to strong winds and rain, causing the accident,” said the police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.</p>