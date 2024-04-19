Tribute concert for Raju tomorrow

This year, singers Arundhati Vasishta, P Shruti V S and Alaka Subrahmanya will perform his songs. They were contestants of the first season of music reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada’. The first season was curated by Raju. Popular singers Suma Shastry, Praveen B V and Sriraksha Priyaram, as also Madhu, Karthik and their students, are slated to perform.