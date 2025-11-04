Tunnel road: Provide information to citizens, R Ashoka tells government

<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Monday accused the Congress government of withholding information from citizens about the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"First, they (Congress) should answer the people's questions,” Ashoka said. "I’ve learned that approval is required from 124 departments. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar should first fill potholes. How can those who can’t fix roads build a tunnel? Where is the money for this?” he asked.</p>.<p>Ashoka clarified that the BJP was not opposed to development projects in the city. “But the government must focus on fixing potholes and managing waste. Instead of replying to me, they should answer the people. I’m speaking as their voice,” he said.</p>